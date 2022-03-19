Kinloch Capital LLC Acquires 1,214 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.8% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX opened at $161.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.45. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $314.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.36.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

