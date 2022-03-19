Kinloch Capital LLC Acquires 2,918 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.9% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.57.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $145.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

