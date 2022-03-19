Kinloch Capital LLC Acquires 697 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kinloch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $230.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

