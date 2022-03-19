Kinloch Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 15,961 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000. Clorox makes up about 1.7% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Clorox by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX opened at $133.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.67. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $196.66.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

