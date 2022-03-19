Kinloch Capital LLC Buys 2,674 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Argus lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.73.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $148.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.22. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.89%.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.