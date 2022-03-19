Kinloch Capital LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 501.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,681 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $50.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53.

