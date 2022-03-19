Kinloch Capital LLC Has $17.82 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kinloch Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 11.0% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $17,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $406.39 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $344.80 and a one year high of $467.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $405.61 and a 200-day moving average of $425.03.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

