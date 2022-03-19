Kinloch Capital LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Kinloch Capital LLC lessened its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,903,000 after purchasing an additional 270,334 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

CINF stock opened at $127.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $102.18 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.