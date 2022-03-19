Kinloch Capital LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Kinloch Capital LLC cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up about 1.7% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,179,000 after acquiring an additional 404,481 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10,174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 340,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,191,000 after buying an additional 336,764 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,365,000 after buying an additional 209,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after buying an additional 173,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,732,000 after buying an additional 132,534 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $129.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $113.64 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.75.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

