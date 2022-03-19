Kinloch Capital LLC Raises Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy accounts for about 1.8% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,351,000 after acquiring an additional 818,407 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,726,000 after acquiring an additional 613,401 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.7% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,030,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,089,000 after acquiring an additional 305,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 37.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,627,000 after acquiring an additional 249,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,739,000 after acquiring an additional 229,483 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATO opened at $112.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.49. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

