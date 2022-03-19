Kinloch Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Kinloch Capital LLC raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises 1.7% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Realty Income by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 372,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after buying an additional 72,946 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Realty Income stock opened at $66.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $61.43 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

