Kinloch Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Kinloch Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 16,613 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of BEN opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.69%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 668,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.