Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stock Position Raised by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 400.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,149 shares during the quarter. Kohl’s makes up about 0.7% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sciencast Management LP owned 0.06% of Kohl’s worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 91.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 86.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

NYSE:KSS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.43. 5,931,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,384. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average of $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.92.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

