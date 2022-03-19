Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. Accenture accounts for 1.1% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.03.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $323.95 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.13 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.30. The company has a market capitalization of $204.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.