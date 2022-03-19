Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,622 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. Adobe comprises about 1.4% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $453.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $480.45 and a 200 day moving average of $573.13. The company has a market capitalization of $214.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.94 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $680.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.