Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 50,377 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 1.4% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.27% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 110.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,142,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after buying an additional 600,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 356.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 471,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after buying an additional 368,335 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 428,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 130,510 shares during the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 259,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 248,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 62,479 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $28.97 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $31.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

