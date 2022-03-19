Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,354 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.1% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after purchasing an additional 679,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,978 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,564,906,000 after purchasing an additional 523,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH opened at $506.12 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.01 and a 12 month high of $510.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $477.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $476.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.