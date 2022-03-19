Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,652 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.10% of Kontoor Brands worth $32,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,836 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 9,226.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 445,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,019 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 233,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $10,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.