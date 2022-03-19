Krios (GIG) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Krios coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Krios has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $1.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007568 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00097556 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00289560 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

