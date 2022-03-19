Kwmg LLC Acquires 3,560 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in International Paper by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in International Paper by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.9% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IP shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

