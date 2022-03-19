Kwmg LLC Acquires 4,480 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.24. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.