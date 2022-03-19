Kwmg LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kwmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.0% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $519,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 296,662 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,871,000. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 354,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,900,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $161.73 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $142.88 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

