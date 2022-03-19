Kwmg LLC Has $3.38 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Amgen by 37.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN opened at $236.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.