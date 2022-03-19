Kwmg LLC Has $39.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 5.3% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $39,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,709,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,334,000 after purchasing an additional 99,794 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 58,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,567,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $48.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.