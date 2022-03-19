Kwmg LLC Has $5.48 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kwmg LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after buying an additional 272,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,742,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $281.16 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $247.82 and a one year high of $328.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.86.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

