Kwmg LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kwmg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,082,000 after acquiring an additional 161,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,227,000 after acquiring an additional 98,986 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,663,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,204,000 after acquiring an additional 365,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,963,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,292,000 after acquiring an additional 319,191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $225.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $199.50 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.