Kwmg LLC Makes New $16.01 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,005,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.2% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $4,561,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $351.49 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $307.39 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.03.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

