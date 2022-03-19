Kwmg LLC Purchases 4,230 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after purchasing an additional 675,316 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 30.9% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of VLO opened at $90.43 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $93.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.30.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.