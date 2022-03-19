Kwmg LLC Raises Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,538 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 88,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

WRK opened at $47.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $47.02. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $62.03.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

