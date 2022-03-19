Kwmg LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kwmg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 67,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $235.85 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $213.65 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.51 and a 200 day moving average of $243.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

