Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $424,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $577,000. Western Financial Corporation boosted its position in Lam Research by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $809,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX opened at $544.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $576.68 and a 200-day moving average of $608.75. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $466.06 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

