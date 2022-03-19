Lamden Price Hits $0.0431 on Major Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $558,081.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 30.6% against the dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

