Lanceria Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (LANC)

Lanceria (LANC) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Lanceria has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $24,422.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lanceria coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lanceria has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00045765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.14 or 0.06951620 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,844.58 or 0.99956494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00041305 BTC.

Lanceria Coin Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Buying and Selling Lanceria

