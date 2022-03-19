Landbox Trading Up 16% This Week (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. Landbox has a total market cap of $88,663.60 and $3,987.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00046144 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.30 or 0.06939646 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,794.07 or 0.99692769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00041212 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.