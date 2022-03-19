Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) will post sales of $83.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. Lannett reported sales of $112.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $348.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $346.80 million to $350.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $348.05 million, with estimates ranging from $345.50 million to $350.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. The company had revenue of $86.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LCI. StockNews.com upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE LCI opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. Lannett has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $37.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 79,500 shares of company stock worth $68,220. Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 439.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 65,677 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 859.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 959,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 859,094 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

