Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $161.07

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$161.07 and traded as low as C$147.00. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$148.55, with a volume of 9,081 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$151.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$161.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile (TSE:LAS.A)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

