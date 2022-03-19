Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $13.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Latch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.80 million and the highest is $13.90 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Latch will report full year sales of $87.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $88.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $153.65 million, with estimates ranging from $152.30 million to $155.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Latch.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LTCH. Colliers Securities began coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on Latch in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital cut Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Latch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Latch by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Latch by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Latch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LTCH opened at $4.28 on Friday. Latch has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

