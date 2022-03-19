Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,327 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.24% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $25,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $2,893,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,380,000 after buying an additional 206,734 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 34,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $2,681,996.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $4,112,704.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,398 shares of company stock worth $20,518,235. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSCC traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.05. 1,669,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,045. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 92.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.05. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $85.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average of $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

