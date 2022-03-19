Lead Wallet Hits One Day Volume of $23,971.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $892,179.30 and $23,971.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00045849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.71 or 0.06964303 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,911.83 or 0.99971132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00041408 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

