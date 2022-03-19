Lead Wallet Tops 1-Day Volume of $33,010.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $882,505.03 and approximately $33,010.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00046665 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.12 or 0.07040358 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,804.77 or 0.99935006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00041638 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

