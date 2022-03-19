Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,819 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,187 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $78,604,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,459,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,311,000 after purchasing an additional 465,048 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $106.40 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $88.83 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

