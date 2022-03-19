Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,155 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average is $61.27. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $69.90.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

