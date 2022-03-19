Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 58,019 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 323,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,019 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $48.23 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48.

