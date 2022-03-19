Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,860 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,860 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $131.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.56 and a fifty-two week high of $143.40.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.85.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

