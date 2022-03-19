Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 14,250 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,605 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average is $44.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.80. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $63.10.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.92%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

Devon Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.