Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.
NYSE:BXSL opened at $29.00 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.30.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
