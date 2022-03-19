Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

NYSE:BXSL opened at $29.00 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.30.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

