Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa stock opened at $219.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.46 and its 200 day moving average is $216.68.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

