Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,780 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.54. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $212.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

