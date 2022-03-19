Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

HON opened at $194.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

