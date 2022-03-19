Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,789,000 after acquiring an additional 67,683 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 52.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,597 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,466,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,085,000 after acquiring an additional 224,180 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,199,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,630,000 after acquiring an additional 22,175 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after acquiring an additional 711,503 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $84.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $84.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Steel Dynamics (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.